comscore Maui fires burned 25,000 acres in 2019 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Maui fires burned 25,000 acres in 2019

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Brush fires took their toll on Maui in 2019, setting ablaze more acres of land last year than in recent years, and in the process destroyed utility poles, amassed hundreds of thousands of dollars in costs by the county and displaced hundreds of people. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii real estate sales - Nov. 11-15, 2019

Scroll Up