comscore Man arrested in stabbing | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Man arrested in stabbing

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:54 p.m.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault after he injured another man with a knife along a roadway in Waipahu, police said. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii real estate sales - Nov. 11-15, 2019

Scroll Up