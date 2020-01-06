comscore TMT supporters rally at Hawai‘i Convention Center | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

TMT supporters rally at Hawai‘i Convention Center

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:37 a.m.

An event described as the Super Bowl of astronomy kicks off Saturday in Honolulu as thousands of scientists descend on the Hawai‘i Convention Center. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii real estate sales - Nov. 11-15, 2019

Scroll Up