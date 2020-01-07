comscore Column: Protect the good name of Hawaiian coffee from 10% blends | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Protect the good name of Hawaiian coffee from 10% blends

  • By Sandra Scarr
  • Today
  • Updated 6:43 p.m.

What would you think if you saw a package that said “10% Macaroni and Cheese”? What about 10% Hawaii Guava Juice? What’s the other 90%, you might ask? The package doesn’t say. Read more

Previous Story
Letters: OHA officials should be accountable to state; Illegal fireworks; ‘Right turn on red’ ban

Scroll Up