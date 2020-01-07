comscore Letters: Trump’s attack on Iran based on more lies; helicopter tour business; Long history of supporting dictators | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letters: Trump’s attack on Iran based on more lies; helicopter tour business; Long history of supporting dictators

  • Today
  • Updated 7:02 p.m.

Trump’s attack on Iran based on more lies; Days numbered for tour helicopter business; U.S. has long history of supporting dictators. Read more

Previous Story
Letters: OHA officials should be accountable to state; Illegal fireworks; ‘Right turn on red’ ban

Scroll Up