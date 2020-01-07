Off the News: The cost of polluting streams

The Honolulu Board of Water Supply and contractors are facing possible hefty state fines for failing to finish dredging prior to draining a reservoir, resulting in more than 2,000 cubic yards of sediment polluting Nuuanu Stream, turning the water a dark brown hue. Read more

The Honolulu Board of Water Supply and contractors are facing possible hefty state fines for failing to finish dredging prior to draining a reservoir, resulting in more than 2,000 cubic yards of sediment polluting Nuuanu Stream, turning the water a dark brown hue. For perspective: a standard pickup truck bed can hold 2.5 cubic yards. This case is the equivalent of dumping about 800 pickup loads into the stream.

Also facing fines are a property owner and its contractors for polluting Manoa Stream with 193 cubic yards of dirt, gravel and construction materials. That’s roughly 77 pickup loads of debris — dumped without permit or authorization, according to the state Health Department.

Reminder: These are our streams, not dump sites. If you see something, say something.

TMT supporters rally at conference

In mid-2019, the Thirty Meter Telescope got the go-ahead from Hawaii’s high court. That marker would have been something to commemorate at last weekend’s American Astronomical Society Conference, attended by 3,400 astronomers at the Hawai‘i Convention Center.

Except, of course, the monumental protests have meant the project did not go ahead.

At least, not yet. If not for celebrating, the conference provided the occasion for TMT supporters to rally. And it’s only right that their voices be heard, too.