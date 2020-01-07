comscore Off the News: The cost of polluting streams | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: The cost of polluting streams

  • Today
  • Updated 6:46 p.m.

The Honolulu Board of Water Supply and contractors are facing possible hefty state fines for failing to finish dredging prior to draining a reservoir, resulting in more than 2,000 cubic yards of sediment polluting Nuuanu Stream, turning the water a dark brown hue. Read more

Previous Story
Off the News: Counting all mayoral hopefuls, so far

Scroll Up