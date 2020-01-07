comscore Editorial: More restrictions on youth vaping | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: More restrictions on youth vaping

  • Today
  • Updated 6:45 p.m.

Hawaii lawmakers must put a priority on curbing the marketing of vaping products to youth, now that the Trump administration, which has wavered for months in its resolve to do the same on the federal level, has finally come down in favor of an ineffectual partial ban. Read more

Letters: OHA officials should be accountable to state; Illegal fireworks; ‘Right turn on red’ ban

