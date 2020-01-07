The Electric Kitchen: Braising produces tasty results

Braising is a sure way to create fork-tender and savory dishes with minimal effort. Read more

Braising is a sure way to create fork-tender and savory dishes with minimal effort. This cooking method involves sauteing or searing meat in oil at a high temperature, then cooking it in a small amount of liquid in a covered pan at a low temperature, either on the stove or in the oven.It’s ideal for tenderizing less- expensive cuts of meat and works well with fish, chicken and vegetables.

BRAISED CHICKEN WITH MUSHROOMS AND LEEKS

By Hawaiian Electric Co.

1-1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon paprika

8 pieces bone-in, skin-off chicken thighs, trimmed

Olive oil spray

1 tablespoon butter

2 large or 3 medium leeks, whites only, cleaned well and sliced into 1/4-inch half moons

8 ounces white mushrooms, quartered

2 tablespoons flour

1 cup low-sodium chicken broth

Heat oven to 375 degrees. In a small bowl, mix together 1-1/4 teaspoons salt, pepper and paprika; season all sides of chicken.

Heat large Dutch oven or oven- safe skillet on high. Once hot, spritz with olive oil and brown chicken in batches on all sides, about 5 minutes each side, adjusting heat as needed. Set aside and repeat with remaining chicken.

Reduce heat to medium-low; add butter. When butter starts to foam, add leeks, stirring until soft, about 6 to 8 minutes. Add mushrooms and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt; stir. Cook covered for about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until juices are released. Sprinkle flour over mushroom mixture, stir in chicken broth, and simmer 2 to 3 minutes.

Return chicken to Dutch oven. Spoon mushroom sauce over chicken. Cook in oven, covered, 40 to 50 minutes, until cooked through and tender. Serves 4.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 470 calories, 17 g fat, 5 g saturated fat, 290 mg cholesterol, 1,100 mg sodium, 15 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 4 g sugar, 62 g protein.

BRIASED PORK SHANKS

By Hawaiian Electric Co.

1/2 cup flour

2 tablespoons chili powder

1 tablespoon Kosher salt

1 tablespoon ground pepper

6 pork shanks, about 1-1/2 pounds each

4 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 medium onion, chopped

2 medium carrots, chopped

2 medium celery ribs, chopped

6 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup white cooking wine

6 cups low-sodium chicken broth

3 rosemary sprigs

2 bay leaves

2 thyme sprigs

In large resealable plastic bag, combine flour, chili powder, salt and pepper. Add shanks, one at a time, and shake to coat thoroughly.

In large skillet over medium-high, heat 2 tablespoons oil. Add 3 shanks and cook until brown on each side, about 10 minutes. Transfer to Dutch oven. Wipe skillet and brown remaining shanks in remaining oil; lower heat if necessary. Transfer to Dutch oven.

Add onion, carrots, celery and garlic to skillet; cook over medium until softened, about 5 minutes. Add wine and bring to boil. Simmer until slightly reduced, about 2 minutes. Pour vegetables over shanks.

Add broth and herbs; bring to boil. Cover; cook over medium-low for 2-1/2 hours, until very tender. Turn shanks every 30 minutes.

Place in deep platter; cover.

Strain liquid; discard solids. Return liquid to Dutch oven and boil until reduced to 4 cups, about 20 minutes. Spoon off fat, pour gravy over shanks and serve. Serves 6.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 900 calories, 53 g fat, 16 g saturated fat, 235 mg cholesterol, greater than 1,400 mg sodium, 21 g carbohydrate, 3 g fiber, 3 g sugar, 77 g protein.

FRENCH-STYLE BRAISED VEGETABLES

By Hawaiian Electric Co.

2 pounds ripe tomatoes

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 eggplants, peeled and cubed

6 small zucchini, diced

3 small onions, minced

3 bell peppers, cut into 1/2-inch strips

3 cloves garlic, minced

Salt and pepper, to taste

Pinch sugar

1 bay leaf

1 sprig rosemary

1 sprig basil, chopped

1 sprig thyme

In large pot of boiling water, blanch tomatoes for 20 seconds, then rinse under cold water and peel off skin. Slice in half, remove seeds and dice. Set them aside in a bowl.

In a large, heavy pan, heat olive oil on medium-high. Add eggplant and zucchini, and saute until slightly browned, stirring constantly. Remove to a bowl or plate and set aside.

In same pan over medium, add onions, bell pepper and garlic. Mix veggies well, and cook about 5 minutes. Add in tomatoes and cook 10 minutes, stirring constantly. Add eggplant and zucchini.

Season with salt, pepper, sugar and herbs. Braise on low, uncovered, about 1 hour, stirring regularly. Serves 6.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving (not including salt to taste): 150 calories, 6 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, no cholesterol, 20 mg sodium, 25 g carbohydrate, 8 g fiber, 14 g sugar, 5 g protein.

