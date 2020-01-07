comscore Hauula road collapse is a glimpse into the future | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hauula road collapse is a glimpse into the future

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:37 a.m.

Officials say Friday’s collapse of Kamehameha Highway in Hauula from coastal erosion is merely a preview of what’s to come as rising sea levels accelerate. Read more

