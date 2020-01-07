comscore Hawaiian Airlines opens tech center in Arizona | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaiian Airlines opens tech center in Arizona

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:32 a.m.

Hawaiian Airlines marked the opening Monday of an information technology center in Tempe, Ariz., that represents the carrier’s largest office outside its Honolulu headquarters. Read more

Previous Story
Oahu’s string of record home prices upset in 2019

Scroll Up