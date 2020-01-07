comscore Kauai condo prices tied record in 2019 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Kauai condo prices tied record in 2019

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:33 p.m.

Condominium prices on Kauai last year tied a more than decade-old record that stood out as a highlight in data from two neighbor island housing markets released Sunday. Read more

Previous Story
Lake Michigan surfer makes eco-friendly surfboards

Scroll Up