On the Move: Nishimura and Timms

>> Hawaii Gas announces the promotion of Kevin Nishimura to vice president of operations in December. He began his career with Hawaii Gas in 1993 as a staff engineer. He has worked wihin the company in areas including engineering, operations, customer care and strategic initiatives. He also served as board president for a local credit union for over 15 years.

>> Rowena Buffett Timms has been named executive vice president and chief administrative officer for The Queen’s Health Systems. Timms most recently served as Mission Health’s senior vice president for government and community relations. Prior to joining Mission Health in 2011, she served as vice president of public policy and partnerships for CaroMont Health in Gastonia, N.C.