Police shoot, kill man after Kailua traffic stop

Honolulu police shot and killed an apparently armed man Monday afternoon during a traffic stop in Kailua.

At around 3 p.m. in Aikahi Gardens, officers pulled over a gray PT Cruiser. A witness to the incident who did not want to be identified said he saw police point guns into the car, ordering the occupants to leave.

A woman in the driver’s seat left the car, but the man in the passenger’s seat apparently refused.

The woman pleaded with the officers to not fire their weapons once she was out of the car.

“She was screaming bloody murder,” said the witness, who was visiting his daughter, a resident in Aikahi Gardens.

The witness said he knew the man was armed with a handgun because he heard police officers reference the gun.

He said he heard the woman repeatedly screaming, “Don’t shoot him,” when she got out of the car and that she was loud enough for the entire neighborhood to hear.

The witness said she was screaming at the officers while they were ordering the man to get out of the car.

Police officers shot at the man four times, according to the witness, and he said he knows two of the shots hit the chest of the man, who ended up on the street.

After the shooting, the witness saw the police carry the gun with two fingers as if it was evidence.

At around 4 p.m. the car was still in a parking stall along Oko Street with its hazard lights on and the driver’s side door open. The police already had taped off part of the area and were conducting an investigation.

At around 6:45 p.m. the PT Cruiser was towed from the parking spot, and personnel from the Fire Department washed the area outside the passenger’s side of the car.

The witness said that the people involved had been part of a “troubled group” although was not sure of the nature of their situation.

Neighbors said the area is generally quiet and safe. While officers had part of the neighborhood blocked off, neighbors and some children watched.

Emergency Medical Services treated the man and took him in critical condition to a hospital, a Honolulu Emergency Services Department spokeswoman said. He later died.

Police said the female suspect was arrested for investigation of hindering prosecution and outstanding warrants. She was taken to Adventist Health Castle Medical Center for minor injuries.

Police would not give a statement at the scene, but said the incident represents the first “officer-involved shooting” of the year.

There will be a news conference today regarding the incident.