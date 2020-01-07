HPU women’s basketball team continues win streak

The Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team squeezed past Point Loma 69-65 to remain undefeated in the Pacific West Conference on Monday at the Shark Tank. Read more

The Hawaii Pacific women's basketball team squeezed past Point Loma 69-65 to remain undefeated in the Pacific West Conference on Monday at the Shark Tank.

The Sharks struggled with their free throws in the final minute of the game, allowing the Sea Lions to claw their way within four points.

Amy Baum scored 18 points and Starr Rivera added 15 points and 10 rebounds to help HPU improve to 12-1 overall and 7-0 in the PacWest. Onjalise Carley-Hilliard led Point Loma (9-4, 5-2) with 27 points.

Hawaii Pacific will host Notre Dame de Namur on Thursday afternoon.

Hawaii Pacific men fall at home

The Hawaii Pacific men’s basketball team lost to Point Loma 65-50 on Monday at the Shark Tank.

Neema Namdar and Jacob Foy scored 14 points apiece as the Sharks dropped to 4-9 overall and 2-4 in the PacWest.

Darnell Robateau scored 19 points and eight rebounds to help the Sea Lions move to 10-3 overall and 6-1.

Hawaii Pacific hosts Notre Dame de Namur on Thursday.

Hilo women’s basketball loses at home

The Hawaii Hilo women’s basketball team was dominated by Biola University, 87-57, on Monday at Afook Chinen Auditorium.

The Eagles outscored the Vulcans 28-9 in the first quarter and cruised to an easy victory, with Aysia Johnson scoring 16 points to lift Biola to 10-4 overall and 6-2 in PacWest play.

Allia Navarette scored 15 points as the Vulcans dropped to 3-8 overall, 2-5 PacWest.

Hilo will face Dominican on Thursday afternoon in Hilo.

Chaminade women’s basketball falls

The Chaminade women’s basketball team lost to Fresno Pacific 78-67 on Monday in front of a home crowd at McCabe Gym.

Destiny Castro scored 27 points, hitting 10 of 13 field goals, while Ellyonna Bankofier added 15 points as the Silverswords dropped to 2-11 overall and 2-5 in the PacWest.

Jessica Malazarte led the Sunbirds (7-7, 4-4) with 18 points in the win.

Chaminade plays Point Loma on Wednesday at McCabe.

Chaminade squeezes past Fresno Pacific

Sean Nealon-Lino’s last-second shot fell short of the rim and Fresno Pacific fell to Chaminade 74-73 on Monday at McCabe Gym.

Kendall Small had a career-high 26 points and Tyler Cartaino added 20 as the Silverswords improved to 7-5 overall and 5-2 in the PacWest.

Aamondae Coleman led the Sunbirds with 22 points, as the team fell to 4-10 overall and 2-6.

Chaminade plays Point Loma on Wednesday.