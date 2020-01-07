comscore HPU women’s basketball team continues win streak | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

HPU women’s basketball team continues win streak

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team squeezed past Point Loma 69-65 to remain undefeated in the Pacific West Conference on Monday at the Shark Tank. Read more

Television and radio - Jan. 7, 2020

