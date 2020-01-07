comscore Waipuilani Estrella-Beauchamp and Nanea Estrella are state wrestling champion cousins who make each other better | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Waipuilani Estrella-Beauchamp and Nanea Estrella are state wrestling champion cousins who make each other better

  • By Nick Abramo nabramo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

It wasn’t easy to tell that the two senior wrestlers scrapping on the mat Saturday were cousins. Yet, there they were, mixing it up for the 138-pound championship at Punahou’s 10th annual Pa‘ani Challenge. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Television and radio - Jan. 7, 2020

Scroll Up