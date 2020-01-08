comscore Column: OHA has right to attorney-client privilege | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: OHA has right to attorney-client privilege

  • By Brendon Kalei‘aina Lee
  • Today
  • Updated 12:44 a.m.

Why is it when Native Hawaiians seek the same rights and protections to which everyone else is entitled, they are called protesters, are deemed uncooperative, or are accused of hiding something (“Beset OHA should comply with audit,” Star-Advertiser, Our View, Jan, 2)? Read more

