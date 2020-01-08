comscore Comedian Augie Tulba to announce Council run | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features | Hawaii News

Comedian Augie Tulba to announce Council run

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:36 p.m.

Comedian Augie Tulba is expected to formally announce at a press conference today his candidacy for the Honolulu City Council District 9 seat, which runs from Mililani to Ewa Beach. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaiian Airlines opens tech center in Arizona

Scroll Up