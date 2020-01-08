Comedian Augie Tulba to announce Council run

Comedian Augie Tulba is expected to formally announce at a press conference today his candidacy for the Honolulu City Council District 9 seat, which runs from Mililani to Ewa Beach. Read more

Comedian Augie Tulba is expected to formally announce at a press conference today his candidacy for the Honolulu City Council District 9 seat, which runs from Mililani to Ewa Beach.

This would be the 51-year-old Tulba’s first attempt at elected office, but he has previously worked in the administrations of former Hawaii County Mayor Billy Kenoi and former Lt. Gov. Shan Tsutsui.

Tulba, a comedian for 28 years, grew up in Kamehameha IV housing in Kalihi Valley. He and his family have lived in Ewa Beach for two decades.

Tulba’s supporters first formed an organizational committee in August, and the candidate began door-to-door campaigning over the weekend.

The race is expected to be a crowded one. Both former state Rep. Beth Ann Fukumoto of Mililani and onetime Councilman and former state Sen. Jon Yoshimura of Ewa Beach also have expressed interest in the job. The nonpartisan, four-year seat is currently held by Councilman Ron Menor, who is barred by the Honolulu City Charter from running for a third consecutive term.

Fukumoto could not be reached for comment Tuesday. Yoshimura declined to discuss his own political future. “This is Augie’s day,” he said in a text. “I wish him all the best.”

Daniel K. “Ken” Inouye, son of the late U.S. Sen. Daniel K. Inouye, said that after considering a candidacy, he and his family decided “now is not really a good time for me to run for political office.” Inouye, a Mililani resident, is an assistant to the vice chancellor for administration at the University of Hawaii at West Oahu.

Tulba, a former professional boxer, said he’s not concerned about who else might be in the race. “I’m just excited people are going to hear my story,” he said, adding that he hopes to inspire others about what can be achieved through hard work.

He’s a morning radio personality and a marketing specialist for Sweep Strategies, a financial education company.

Tulba said his biggest political issues are public safety, housing, the cost of living and homelessness, and traffic and roads.

The first day for candidates to file nomination papers with the Office of Elections is Feb. 3, and the deadline is June 2. The first Honolulu special election, which runs simultaneously with the state primary election, is Aug. 8. The second special election, held in concert with the general election, is Nov. 3.