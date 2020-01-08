Lee Cataluna: Stand-down counts as a victory for Mauna Kea ‘protectors’

It took him a while, but Mayor Harry Kim managed to do something few contemporary political leaders in Hawaii have been able to do: He got people to take him at his word. Read more

It took him a while, but Mayor Harry Kim managed to do something few contemporary political leaders in Hawaii have been able to do: He got people to take him at his word.

Kim managed to strike a deal that both sides of the TMT battle could accept. He got TMT and the pro-TMT state administration to say that no construction will begin for at least two months and no police action will occur during that time to clear the gathering at the base of the mountain. On the other side, Kim got the “kiai” who have been standing firm at the foot of the mountain since summer to relocate their central tent, the kupuna tent, that had been blocking the road to the summit, and thus allow public access to the mountain.

The fight is not over, but any sort of de-escalation from the standoff should be considered forward movement at this point.

The movement, however, is not in the direction of building the telescope.

At a news conference last week to discuss the partial stand-down, kupuna Noe Noe Wong-Wilson emphasized that the commitment to protect the mountain hasn’t changed. “We are winning this, guys. We are winning this,” she said.

They are.

TMT blew past a deadline to begin construction in September, and though Gov. David Ige gave them a long extension on the permit, the telescope consortium has used that time to secure building approval at an alternate site in the Canary Islands. They keep saying that Mauna Kea is their preferred site, but they’re busy working to get ready for Plan B.

This week more than 3,000 astronomers are at a big four-day conference at the Hawai‘i Convention Center in Honolulu, and it looks like they are doing their best to tread delicately when it comes to TMT. Information provided to participants of the meeting of the American Astronomical Society include carefully worded advice like, “The continued tension and uncertainty associated with the TMT’s ability to move forward on Maunakea makes this a sensitive, and at times, emotionally charged topic. Conversations on this topic should be approached with care, sensitivity, and mutual respect; adopt a stance of listening.”

Another part of the prep packet advises, “Protests may occur during our meeting. Be respectful and avoid engaging with large groups, particularly during pre-planned demonstrations that may be captured on video for social media or by journalists.” One of the suggested reading titles for conference participants is “Detours: A Decolonial Guide to Hawaii,” published by Duke University Press. This is not 3,000 astronomers sitting in a room plotting on how to quash resistance and put their pet telescope on Mauna Kea. This is a party that is trying to be woke.

While the TMT consortium is presenting at the conference, Mauna Kea “protectors” were invited to speak as well. There was a time when the voices rising in opposition to a huge telescope being built on the mountain were not treated as having equal weight as those claiming the impunity of scientific discovery and economic boon. That has dramatically changed.

Kim’s temporary stand-down may be the beginning of the end.

