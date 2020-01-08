comscore Rep. Chris Lee to seek Windward Senate seat | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Rep. Chris Lee to seek Windward Senate seat

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:31 a.m.

State Rep. Chris Lee has become the first prominent politician to announce plans to run for the soon-to-be- vacated state Senate seat held by Laura Thielen (D, Hawaii Kai-Waimanalo- Kailua), creating a fourth vacancy on the Windward side. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaiian Telcom promotes its chief of staff, Su Shin, to president and GM

Scroll Up