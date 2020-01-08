Video shows slain man shot during robbery

A state prosecutor played a video showing slain Jacob Feliciano as he was hit in the chest by a single gunshot while walking toward a scuffle between a robber and an Ala Moana game room cashier. Read more

Feliciano’s friend and cashier Dylan Tavares- Fairchild testified in court Tuesday against Manu Sor­ensen, the man accused of firing the fatal shot on Sept. 29, 2018, that killed Feliciano — known for helping to clean up around the illegal gambling house — during a botched attempted robbery.

Tavares-Fairchild, who wrestled with Sorensen’s accomplice Robin Paakaula after Paakaula snatched an envelope containing about $500, identified Sor­ensen as the man who was caught between an inner metal door and outer wooden door as he struggled to detain Paakaula.

Sorensen is on trial for second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and three firearm charges in the death of Feliciano at Gameroom Rock Za Sura at 1726 Kapiolani Blvd.

Sorensen and Paakaula were shown on video surveillance entering the gambling house and Sorensen later stepping out of the room as Paakaula heads to the cashier.

Paakaula asked for change and then grabbed the money envelope, Tavares-Fairchild testified. While Paakaula and the cashier struggled over the envelope, a bouncer pushed Sorensen out of the metal security door. That’s when a bullet penetrated the door and hit Feliciano. Sorensen fled the scene.

Tavares-Fairchild sounded almost breathless in a 911 call played before jurors, begging for help for his dying friend.

“I need help, please. He’s bleeding bad. It looks like he’s bleeding by his neck. There was a gunshot; that’s all I heard,” he said in the recording. “Please just send help. I don’t know what to do.”