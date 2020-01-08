Mana Maoli fundraiser to feature Mauna Kea music video project

A music video prompted by the protests over plans to build a telescope on Mauna Kea will be released Friday at “Worldwide #Jam4Maunakea,” a fundraising concert with Mana Mele artists. Read more

The video by Kanoa Dahlin and Keala Lucero, with the support of Hawaiian nonprofit Mana Maoli, Pu‘uhonua o Pu‘uhuluhulu Mauna Kea and others, was put together from thousands of video submissions from around the world of people singing “Ku Ha‘aheo e Ku‘u Hawai‘i” and “Hawaii Loa.” The two songs have become anthems of the protests.

Mana Maoli used social media to coordinate the performances in August so that they were recorded simultaneously by musicians in more than 130 countries around the world. Artists like Jason Momoa, Brother Noland, Raiatea Helm and others took part.

The event will feature workshops on hula and mele, including a workshop by “Ku Ha‘aheo” composer Hinaleimoana Wong, and a panel discussion on the project, along with performances by reggae group Natural Vibrations, Keauhou, Kamakakehau Fernandez and Mana Maoli Collective artists.

Proceeds from the event support the Mauna Kea activists.

WORLDWIDE #JAM4MAUNAKEA

>> Where: Artistry Honolulu, 461 Cooke St.

>> When: 5-10 p.m.

>> Cost: $15-$100

>> Info: manamele.org