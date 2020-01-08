comscore No. 6 Kamehameha clips No. 5 Punahou | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

No. 6 Kamehameha clips No. 5 Punahou

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Malie Marfil scored 16 points, Camille Feary tallied 15 and Haley Masaki added 13 as No. 6 Kamehameha pulled out a 63-56 win over No. 5 Punahou on Tuesday night at Kekuhaupio Gymnasium. Read more

