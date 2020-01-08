comscore Top-ranked Maryknoll falls | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Top-ranked Maryknoll falls

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Kordel Ng scored 16 points, including a free throw with 5.4 seconds left, as No. 2 Kamehameha edged No. 1 Maryknoll 46-43 on Tuesday night at Kekuhaupio Gymnasium. Read more

