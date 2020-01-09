comscore Off the News: Better security for Uber customers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Better security for Uber customers

  • Today
  • Updated 6:14 p.m.

As ride-hailing companies contend with safety issues, including assaults of both passengers and drivers, this week Uber is launching a new layer of security: a four-digit pin code to help ensure riders are getting into the right car. Read more

Column: OHA has right to attorney-client privilege

