Hawaii News

Aircraft carrier with 5,000 sailors stops off in state after long deployment

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:39 p.m.

The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and more than 5,000 sailors arrived Wednesday in Pearl Harbor for a port call after sailing from Norfolk, Va., and serving unexpected and yeoman duty in the Middle East as an Iranian deterrent. Read more

