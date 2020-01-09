Hawaii planning to auction off fishing boat at Ala Wai Harbor

The state is getting set to auction off a 112-foot-long fishing boat next week if the owner does not claim it, and pay off $1,000 in fees. Read more

The state is preparing to auction a 112-foot-long fishing boat next week if the owner does not claim it and pay off $1,000 in fees.

The SOS Minnow — a twin-engine boat — is illegally moored at Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor, which only accommodates vessels up to 85 feet long.

State officials from the Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation impounded the boat on Dec. 11. The owner had in late November pulled into a slip at the small boat harbor, saying he had a medical emergency, then failed to move it.

This week, a “notice of disposition” was printed in Hawaii newspapers regarding the auction.

Catalogs with a detailed description of the SOS Minnow are available at all five small boat harbor offices on Oahu. The boat may be inspected prior to auction by contacting the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor office.

The auction is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday at the DOBOR administrative office at 4 Sand Island Access Road in Honolulu. The minimum bid upset price is $25,000. After the sale, the successful bidder has three days to remove the boat from the harbor.