comscore Kaua‘i Habitat for Humanity gets $120K grant | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Kaua‘i Habitat for Humanity gets $120K grant

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:11 p.m.

The Nareit Foundation’s REIT Way Hawaii Community Giving Initiative has awarded a $120,000 grant to the nonprofit Kaua‘i Habitat for Humanity. Read more

Previous Story
Rep. Chris Lee to seek Windward Senate seat

Scroll Up