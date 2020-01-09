comscore Rail will start running Oct. 20, Robbins says | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Rail will start running Oct. 20, Robbins says

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:47 p.m.

Not only will the first 10 miles of the Honolulu rail system be completed by December 2020 as predicted, but it will be ready to run three months earlier, by Oct. 20, announced a sanguine Andrew Robbins, executive director and CEO of the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation, at a Wednesday press conference overlooking the Halaulani Rail Station at Leeward Community College. Read more

