Hawaii News

Surf park proposed in birthplace of surfing

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:46 p.m.

Hawaii could have its first man-made barreling surf wave suited for skilled board riders as part of an aquatic recreation park proposed on Oahu. Read more

