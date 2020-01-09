8 Days a Week: Your guide to the week ahead in Honolulu

More than a dozen events in Honolulu worth checking out this week, courtesy Play. Read more

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

>> Hawaii Bridal Expo 2020: Featuring wedding pros and vendors. 5:30-9:30 p.m. Friday; 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Neal Blaisdell Exhibition Hall. $10. 768-5400, 425-922-7924, bridesclub.com

>> The Whole Bead Show: Glass, stone, metal, pearl, amber and porcelain items will be sold, along with beads, buttons, charms and jewelry. 4-8 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Neal Blaisdell Center. Free. 768-5400, 530-265-2725, wholebead.com

>> All-4-One: California-based quartet won a 1995 Grammy for “I Swear” and an American Music Award that same year for “So Much in Love.” Another hit was “I Can Love You Like That.” 6:30 and 9 p.m., Blue Note Hawaii. $45-$75. 777-4890, bluenote hawaii.com

FRIDAY

>> “Sing For Your Life”: Group of 60-and-older performers provide upbeat sing-along entertainment. 11 a.m.- noon, Lanakila Multi-Purpose Senior Center, 1640 Lanakila Ave. 425-3348.

>> Worldwide #Jam4Maunakea Video Premiere & Mana Mele Concert: Performances by Lanakila Mangauil, Hawane Rios, Andre Perez, Camille Kalama, Liko Martin, Kumu Hina Wong-Kalu, Keauhou, Kawai & Roman of Po & the 4Fathers, the original Natural Vibrations, Kamakakehau Fernandez and Mana Mele Youth. Keiki activities and food vendors will be available. Benefits the protect Mauna Kea movement. 5-10 p.m., Artistry Honolulu, 461 Cooke St. $5-$100. 295-6262, tickettailor.com

>> Charity Concert for Typhoon in Japan: Vocalists Ayumi Ueda and Takamasa Yamamura and vibraphonist Mika Erickson will perform. 5:30 p.m., Honolulu Myohoji, 2002 Nuuanu Ave. Suggested donation: $30 617-304-0245, 524-7790 or honolulumusicevent@gmail.com

>> Jazz Vespers on the Lanai: Reggie Padilla (saxophone), Starr Kalahiki (vocals), Dan del Negro (piano) and Ian Sheridan (bass) perform an ukulele tribute to the Beatles. 7-8 p.m., Christ Church Uniting, 1300 Kailua Road. 262-6911, ccukailua.org

SATURDAY

>> Chinese New Year Celebration: With Chinese lion dance and martial arts performances. 11 a.m., SALT at Our Kakaako, 691 Auahi St. saltatkakaako.com

>> Mike Love: Love specializes in acoustic, folk and reggae music. 7 p.m., Surfer, The Bar, Turtle Bay Resort. $10. 21+. turtlebayresort.com

>> 71st Narcissus Queen Pageant: Presented by the Chinese Chamber of Commerce. 8-10 p.m., Hawaii Theatre Center. $25-$30. 528-0506, 808ne.ws/NarcissusPageant2020

>> Kahala Records Showcase: FIA, Likkle Jordee, Annavee, Johnny Suite, Aisaiah Jacobs, J Boog, Jasmine Nicole, Maile Soul and more. 8 p.m.-11:59 p.m., HB Social Club (formerly Hawaiian Brian’s). $20-$30. 946-1343, eventbrite.com

SUNDAY

>> Honolulu Bollywood Film Festival — Bollywood dance concert: Dance group Aaja Nachle Hawaii presents “Talaash: A Quest,” showcasing Bollywood dance, Indian folk, classical traditions and sensuous fusions. 6:30 p.m., Doris Duke Theatre, Honolulu Museum. $30. 532-8700, honolulumuseum.org

>> D.O.A.: Canada group, formed in 1978, is often referred to as one of the founders of hardcore punk. Members are Joe Keithley, Mike Hodsall and Paddy Duddy. Opening acts will be Antimatter & 13th Legion. 9-11:30 p.m., HB Social Club. $22. 21+. 946-1343, eventbrite.com

MONDAY

>> Violin Recital by Patrick Yim: Honolulu-born musician will perform works written over the last decade. Among the numbers Yim will perform are “Miles Upon Miles,” “Monologue V” and “Omega.” 7:30-9 p.m., UH Manoa’s Orvis Auditorium. Free. 956-8742, 808ne.ws/PatrickYim2020

>> Jazz Saxophonist Rob Scheps: Joined by pianist Jim Howard, bassist Dean Taba and drummer Noel Okimoto. 7:30-10 p.m., Heart Moon Bar & Bistro, 2334 S. King St. 892-4945, jazzhonolulu.com

>> Mike Lewis’ 17 Piece Big Band Tribute to Count Basie: The genre of Basie was jazz, swing, big band and piano blues. In 1958, he became the first African-American to win a Grammy. 8 p.m., HB Social Club. $10. 946-1343, hbsocialclub.com

TUESDAY

>> Daniel Tosh Live: Comedian known for his sarcastic humor, Tosh hosted “Tosh.O” on Comedy Central. 7:30-9:45 p.m., Neal Blaisdell Concert Hall. $45-$79.50. blaisdellcenter.com

WEDNESDAY

>> Ari Shaffir: Comedian, podcaster and actor has released the Netflix special “Double Negative,” and has finished three seasons of “This Isn’t Happening” on Comedy Central. With special guest Chino LaForge. 6:30 and 9 p.m., Blue Note Hawaii. $25.50-$35.50. 777-4890, bluenotehawaii.com

>> Silverstein — 20 Year Anniversary Tour: Canadian rock band plays songs from album “Discovering the Waterfront” and greatest hits. $25. 18+. 6:30 p.m., HB Social Club. 946-1343, 808ne.ws/Silverstein2020

THURSDAY

>> Maxi Priest: British star of Jamaican descent helped create reggae fusion. “Close to You” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1990, and Priest was nominated for Grammy Awards in 1994 and 1997. 6:30 and 9 p.m., Blue Note Hawaii. $45-$75. 777-4890, bluenotehawaii.com

>> Aloha Ha-Ha Fest: Pop-up comedic theater festival opens with performances of “Tiramisu” by Michael Burgos and “Pearl City Sunshine” by Anna Walden. 7-8:30 p.m., The Good Vibe Center, 925 Maunakea St. $10-$15. 255-6129, eventbrite.com