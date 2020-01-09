comscore Do It: Matthew Morrison, Micromania Midget Wrestling, Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra, Kumu Kahua Theatre | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Do It | Play

Do It: Matthew Morrison, Micromania Midget Wrestling, Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra, Kumu Kahua Theatre

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Highlights of the top events in Honolulu this weekend and next week, courtesy Play. Read more

Previous Story
Mana Maoli fundraiser to feature Mauna Kea music video project

Scroll Up