comscore Ho‘omaluhia Botanical Garden inspires art exhibit | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Play

Ho‘omaluhia Botanical Garden inspires art exhibit

  • By MaryAnne Long, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Whether it be the flowers in their own backyards or the magnificent Windward landscape, artists from around Oahu were inspired by what they saw to submit their work for display at the New Year Invitational Art Exhibit at Ho‘omaluhia Botanical Garden. Read more

