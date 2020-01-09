comscore Island Mele: ‘Renaissance Man’ is ‘an excellent introduction’ to George Kahumoku Jr. | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Island Mele | Play

Island Mele: ‘Renaissance Man’ is ‘an excellent introduction’ to George Kahumoku Jr.

  • By Review by John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The title of this long-awaited album by slack key master George Kahumoku Jr., is an apt description of the soft-spoken man who is one of the great slack key guitarists of his generation but whose influence on Hawaiian music extends far beyond his personal contributions. Read more

Previous Story
Mana Maoli fundraiser to feature Mauna Kea music video project

Scroll Up