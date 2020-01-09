To Do: Jason Isbell, Ken Jeong, Shin Lim, Rick Springfield

More events coming up in Honolulu over the weeks and months ahead, courtesy Play. Read more

JAN. 17

Jason Isbell is considered an alt-country rocker, but he won two Grammys in 2016 for Best Americana Album and Best American Roots Song. How ever you classify his sound, Isbell’s music is powerful, moving and entertaining.

8 p.m. / Blaisdell Concert Hall / $39.50-$69.50 / ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000

JAN. 18

We all know exactly who Ken Jeong is: an oft-befuddled judge on “The Masked Singer,” an actor, standup comedian and — physician(!). He’ll show that laughter is the best medicine.

7 and 9:30 p.m. / Blaisdell Concert Hall / $48.50-$63.50 / ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000

JAN. 23-24

Canadian-Chinese magician Shin Lim, master of stunning card tricks, has won awards from the International Federation of the Society of Magicians, amazed Penn & Teller and took top place “America’s Got Talent” — twice.

6:30 p.m. / Blaisdell Concert Hall / $75-$85 / ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000

JAN. 31-FEB. 1

The Force returns in a form more powerful than you can possibly imagine: the original “Star Wars: A New Hope,” set to live music performed by the Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra.

7:30 p.m. Jan. 31, and 2 and 8 p.m. Feb. 1 / Blaisdell Concert Hall / $27-$89 / ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000

FEB. 8

Grammy winner Rick Springfield rode hits like “Jessie’s Girl,” and “An Affair of the Heart” to screen success, starring in “General Hospital,” “Supernatural” and “American Horror Story.”

8 p.m. / Hawaii Theatre / $90-$105 / hawaii theatre.com or 528-0506

TICKER:

>> ’90’s girl group TLC, with huge hits like “Waterfalls” and “No Scrubs,” is set to make a post-Valentine’s Day appearance. Feb. 15, Blaisdell Arena, $69-$249, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000

>> Mariah Carey has had more No. 1 singles than anyone except the Beatles. March 10, Blaisdell Arena, $65.75 to $255.75, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000