Point Loma rolls past Chaminade

The Point Loma women’s basketball team secured an 87-65 victory over Chaminade at McCabe Gym on Wednesday. Read more

The Point Loma women’s basketball team secured an 87-65 victory over Chaminade at McCabe Gym on Wednesday.

The Sea Lions (10-4, 6-2 PacWest) got back to their winning ways after falling to Hawaii Hilo on Saturday, their first conference loss of the season, and dropping another to Hawaii Pacific on Monday.

On Wednesday, Haylee Saurete led Point Loma with 24 points and 10 rebounds, and Carol Schroeder and Kennedi Byram scored 13 points apiece.

Destiny Castro had 22 points and three rebounds for Chaminade (2-12, 2-6 PacWest) and Michaella Dean added 13 points and seven rebounds.

The Silverswords face Notre Dame de Namur at 1 p.m. Saturday at McCabe Gym.

Moretti wins 3-meter diving at Invite

Hawaii’s Victoria Moretti won the 3-meter diving competition with 295.15 points on Day 1 of the Wally Nakamoto Invite at the Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex on Wednesday.

The Rainbow Wahine junior’s score helped her qualify for the NCAA Zone Meet and possibly gain an opportunity to compete in the March NCAA championships.

The Wisconsin women took the second and third places in the event and UH junior Ivy Davis recorded a 238.35 to place fourth.

Sophomore Max Burman finished with 313.50 in the men’s 1-meter dive, placing second and qualifying for the NCAA Zone Meet, and senior Lucas Cooperman landed just outside of the top three with 294.50.

The Nakamoto meet continues today with men’s 3-meter and women’s 1-meter diving before a swimming tri-meet featuring the Rainbow Wahine against Wisconsin and Drury. The UH men will challenge Drury.