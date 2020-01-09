McDonald leaves Hawaii for NFL Draft

In pursuit of a “lifelong dream,” quarterback Cole McDonald decided to forgo his senior season with the Hawaii football team and apply for the 2020 NFL Draft. Read more

In pursuit of a “lifelong dream,” quarterback Cole McDonald decided to forgo his senior season with the Hawaii football team and apply for the 2020 NFL Draft.

McDonald made the announcement on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon, noting the decision came after “many conversations with my coaches and family.”

McDonald completes a three-season, four-year UH career as one of the program’s most productive and grittiest quarterbacks. McDonald, who grew up in La Habra, Calif., transformed from a run-oriented quarterback into the conductor of a hybrid offense with mostly run-and-shoot elements.

As a third-year sophomore in 2018, McDonald threw for 3,875 yards and 35 touchdowns despite playing on a sore knee and enduring an internal injury that made it difficult to pass without grimacing. This past season, he was third nationally in passing yards (4,135) and eighth in scoring passes (33). He was named the Rainbow Warriors’ most valuable player at the team banquet, and also was voted the top player of the SoFi Hawaii Bowl.

“We lost a great quarterback,” quarterbacks coach Craig Stutzmann said. “I’m excited for him, but I’m going to miss him. That guy brought a lot more to his team than just throwing touchdown passes and playing quarterback. He brought a lot of energy, a lot of confidence and toughness to our team. I’m personally going to miss him. I look at that guy as a son to me.”

At 6 feet 4 and 225 pounds, McDonald has the “physical trait,” Stutzmann said. “Nobody works harder than Cole McDonald. He’s mentally tough. When he puts his mind to something, he’s going to be successful.”

After the Hawaii Bowl, McDonald called John Ursua, who declared for the 2019 NFL draft following his junior season at UH. “I told him to do whatever he felt was right,” Ursua said. “I didn’t try to lead him one way or the other. If he felt he was prepared and ready for a new chapter, a new opportunity, then take your shot.”

In a text to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, McDonald said he signed with VaynerSports, a full-service agency that helps clients in negotiations, personal branding, endorsements and investments. McDonald said he will train under Jordan Palmer, a former pro quarterback and the younger brother of 2002 Heisman Trophy winner Carson Palmer. McDonald is expected to participate in the Warriors’ pro day on March 24. There also is a possibility he will be invited to the NFL Scouting Combine.

McDonald is widely projected to be picked as high as the fifth round, most likely in the sixth. There were two quarterbacks picked in the sixth round of the 209 draft — Gardner Minshew by the Jacksonville Jaguars and Trace McSorley by the Baltimore Ravens. Minshew received a $191,616 signing bonus as part of a four-year, $2,711,616 contract. McSorley’s bonus was $160,688 on a four-year, $2,680,66 contract. In most NFL rookie contracts, only the bonuses are guaranteed.

Chevan Cordeiro, who started three games last season, will be elevated to sole No. 1 quarterback. Justin Uahinui, Boone Abbott, Zach Daniel and Kamali‘i Akina are the other returning quarterbacks. Former Jacksonville University quarterback Calvin Turne signed with UH as a receiver in December.