comscore Rainbow Wahine remember last year’s defeat against UC Davis Big West tournament title game | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Rainbow Wahine remember last year’s defeat against UC Davis Big West tournament title game

  • By Brian McInnis bmcinnis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Five minutes away. The Hawaii women’s basketball team held a lead over UC Davis with five minutes left in the 2019 Big West tournament championship game at Anaheim’s Honda Center last March, a coveted NCAA tournament berth awaiting if they could just hold on a little longer, as they had all game to that point. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Jan. 8, 2020

Scroll Up