comscore High winds are expected throughout the weekend | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

High winds are expected throughout the weekend

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:51 p.m.

Mother Nature lashed out at the Hawaiian Islands on Thursday, and the weather might not calm down until next week. Read more

Previous Story
Aircraft carrier with 5,000 sailors stops off at Pearl Harbor after long deployment

Scroll Up