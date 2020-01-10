comscore Kamehameha Schools project looks to develop 11,000 homes and cost $4B | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Kamehameha Schools project looks to develop 11,000 homes and cost $4B

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11 p.m.

About 2,000 acres in Waiawa once largely planted in sugar cane is envisioned for a community with 11,109 homes under a conceptual plan by the state’s largest private landowner. Read more

Previous Story
Aircraft carrier with 5,000 sailors stops off at Pearl Harbor after long deployment

Scroll Up