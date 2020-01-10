comscore Lee Cataluna: The auntie who held Waipahu together | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Lee Cataluna: The auntie who held Waipahu together

  • By Lee Cataluna lcataluna@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Auntie Fay Uyeda’s emails were typed in all caps. When someone gently told her that style wasn’t proper etiquette and that it seemed like screaming, her response was to type all her emails in capital letters and in bold. Read more

