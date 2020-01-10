On the Move: Uradomo, Ho and Keenan

Atlas Insurance Agency has announced the hiring of three new managers for its Commercial Lines Operation Division. Read more

Atlas Insurance Agency has announced the hiring of three new managers for its Commercial Lines Operation Division:

>> Sheryl Uradomo has been hired as a senior account manager. Uradomo has worked for nearly 40 years in Hawaii’s insurance industry and also holds the Certified Insurance Counselor designation.

>> Wing Ho has been hired as an account manager. Ho holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from New York University.

>> Antoinette Keenan also has been hired as an account manager. Keenan has worked in the insurance industry for 16 years and holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

