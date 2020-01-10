On the Move: Uradomo, Ho and Keenan

Atlas Insurance Agency has announced the hiring of three new managers for its Commercial Lines Operation Division:
>> Sheryl Uradomo has been hired as a senior account manager. Uradomo has worked for nearly 40 years in Hawaii’s insurance industry and also holds the Certified Insurance Counselor designation.
>> Wing Ho has been hired as an account manager. Ho holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from New York University.
>> Antoinette Keenan also has been hired as an account manager. Keenan has worked in the insurance industry for 16 years and holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.