comscore Rearview Mirror: Hawaii was different 100 years ago, but in some ways similar to today | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Rearview Mirror

Rearview Mirror: Hawaii was different 100 years ago, but in some ways similar to today

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 10:34 p.m.

‘Honolulu’s celebration of the new year, culminating at the stroke of midnight, took most of the vociferous energy out of the city’s population, with the result that yesterday was a very quiet and subdued holiday,” The Honolulu Advertiser wrote. Read more

Previous Story
Aircraft carrier with 5,000 sailors stops off at Pearl Harbor after long deployment

Scroll Up