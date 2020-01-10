comscore Sheehan is replaced as Honolulu Police Commission chairwoman | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Sheehan is replaced as Honolulu Police Commission chairwoman

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:39 p.m.

The Honolulu Police Commission voted Shannon Alivado as its new chairwoman Wednesday, ending the nearly two-year tenure of the now-former chairwoman, Loretta Sheehan. Read more

