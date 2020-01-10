Sheehan is replaced as Honolulu Police Commission chairwoman

The Honolulu Police Commission voted Shannon Alivado as its new chairwoman Wednesday, ending the nearly two-year tenure of the now-former chairwoman, Loretta Sheehan. Read more

The Honolulu Police Commission voted Shannon Alivado as its new chairwoman Wednesday, ending the nearly two-year tenure of the now-former chairwoman, Loretta Sheehan.

In the annual election to select the chairman and vice chairman, Sheehan was outvoted 5-2 by Alivado, who was serving as vice chairwoman.

Commissioner Jerry Gibson will replace Alivado as vice chairman. Sheehan will continue serving as a member of the commission.

Sheehan, who was unanimously voted to be chairwoman in February 2018, wanted the commission to be more proactive and transparent, advocated for police to be more available to the press and has also shown a willingness to be critical of the Police Department.

She was the lone commissioner to disapprove of paying $250,000 to former Police Chief Louis Kealoha when he retired in 2017, and wanted the existing commission in 2016 to ask harder questions during the Kea­loha investigation.

She sought changes in how the police chief is evaluated, saying she wanted the public to be involved in that process, and supported the creation of guidelines for disciplining the chief.

Both Alivado and Sheehan suspect that the commission was looking for a change in leadership styles.

Sheehan, a onetime city prosecutor, described herself as having a “very direct, upfront, somewhat confrontational” style that was probably influenced by her time as a prosecutor.

“I think that the other commissioners felt it was time to soften the message,” she said, later adding, “I can also see how a gentler approach can be just as effective.”

“Maybe people thought it was time to kind of change the approach at meetings and the focus of how we address issues at the commission,” Alivado said.

Alivado, director of government relations for the General Contractors Association of Hawaii, had not planned on being chairwoman before being nominated during Wednesday’s election, but said the commission will more or less function the way it did when Sheehan was chairwoman, emphasizing that it operates as a group rather than revolving around an individual.

“I’m not sure it’s going to be any different, because we’re all still going to be there,” she said. “I don’t really think the chair dictates the style.”

Commissioner Steven Levinson, who generally has seen eye to eye with Sheehan, said the members of the commission get along with each other but did not agree entirely with how the commission should behave, noting in particular the scope of topics the commission should be discussing with the police chief and how transparent the commission should be.

“It became fairly clear that the rest of the commission was ready for a change in leadership,” he said.

When asked whether the election results were surprising, Sheehan said, “A little bit. I wasn’t aware that there was general unhappiness with my style.”

She said that the change might work in her favor.

“I’m better as a watchdog. I’m better as an advocate,” she said. “Being the neutral chair is difficult for me, so maybe this is for the best.”

Alivado downplayed the significance of her being voted as chairwoman.

“It’s an honor to serve as chair, but I don’t really feel like anything has changed,” she said. “We’re here to serve the public, be their voice, be sure that they’re able to come forward and raise any concerns.”