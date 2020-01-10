comscore Traffic center finally opens | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Traffic center finally opens

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:58 p.m.

At long last, the folks tasked with receiving emergency response calls, monitoring traffic and disasters and related duties will be housed under one roof in the $53.6 million Joint Traffic Management Center on Alapai Street, which was dedicated Thursday. Read more

