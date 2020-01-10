comscore U.S. adding firepower and outreach in Pacific to counter China | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

U.S. adding firepower and outreach in Pacific to counter China

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:38 p.m.

While America’s attention was firmly fixed on Iran, China had a large fishing fleet operating illegally in Indonesia’s exclusive economic zone protected by China’s coast guard, said Rear Adm. Ken Whitesell, deputy commander of U.S. Pacific Fleet. Read more

Previous Story
Aircraft carrier with 5,000 sailors stops off at Pearl Harbor after long deployment

Scroll Up