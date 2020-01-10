comscore Water meter parts to be swapped out | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Water meter parts to be swapped out

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:52 p.m.

More than half of Oahu’s residential water customers can expect a visit during the next year from a city contractor tasked with swapping out equipment from their water meter reader boxes near or on their properties. Read more

