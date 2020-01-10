Cal State Northridge tips Hawaii

The Hawaii women’s basketball team gave Cal State Northridge all the extra chances the Matadors could want to extend a run of Rainbow Wahine futility in Big West openers. Read more

The Hawaii women’s basketball team gave Cal State Northridge all the extra chances the Matadors could want to extend a run of Rainbow Wahine futility in Big West openers.

CSUN collected 17 offensive rebounds and UH committed 18 turnovers, costly developments as the hosts eked out a 58-54 comeback win at The Matadome on Thursday night.

The Matadors (6-9, 1-0 Big West) turned those extra possessions into 18 more shot attempts than the Wahine (6-8, 0-1) managed to put up.

Forward De’Jionae Calloway compiled 22 points, 12 rebounds and three blocked shots.

“We could not keep them off the glass. They were able to capitalize with second-chance points, or we were fouling them,” coach Laura Beeman said in a postgame phone interview. “Their volume was much higher on offensive rebounds and turnovers. Between those two things, we just gave them too many opportunities.”

UH came up empty in its Big West opener for the fourth straight year, all on the mainland. It was their third straight loss overall, during which UH scored 52, 55 and 54 points.

Not helping matters was the loss of leading scorer and rebounder Amy Atwell to an unspecified first-half injury. She did not return and her status for Saturday’s noon contest at defending champion UC Davis (5-9, 0-1) was unclear.

Myrrah Joseph came off the bench to lead UH with 11 points and six rebounds.

UH jumped out fast, going up 21-9 playing against CSUN’s zone defense. The Matadors switched it up to a pressing man defense and rallied within a basket. Still, UH managed to take a 32-26 lead into the half.

The teams went to the fourth tied at 43.

A runner by Wahine point guard Nae Nae Calhoun with eight minutes left tied it at 45. Julissa Tago’s 3-pointer with six minutes left knotted it for the last time at 50. CSUN went ahead for good on a 3 by Deja Williams with 4:25 remaining.

Joseph scored inside twice to keep UH within range, including a spin move with 1:13 left to cut it to four.

UH took fouls and Williams missed all four free throws. But Tago missed a 3, then a layup after UH allowed too much time to expire, and the horn sounded.