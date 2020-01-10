Ferd Lewis: Morikawa’s low round began long ago on Maui

In earlier times, they might have raised their glasses in celebration at the once-upon-a-time Morikawa Restaurant in Lahaina on Thursday. Read more

In earlier times, they might have raised their glasses in celebration at the once-upon-a-time Morikawa Restaurant in Lahaina on Thursday.

On historic Front Street, where the restaurant’s matchbook covers used to advertise, “delicious meals, beer, wine and sake,” the proprietors would certainly have had cause watching the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii play out on television.

For there, atop the leaderboard, was a grandson, Collin Morikawa, smiling with a bogey-free, 5-under-par 65, good for a two-stroke lead over four golfers — Ted Potter Jr., Matt Jones, Ryan Palmer and Sam Ryder — as darkness descended.

Morikawa, a 22-year-old 2019 University of California graduate, maneuvered through the howling winds and occasional rain from an 8 a.m. start to grab an early lead and hold on against the 144-member field on the strength of five birdies.

“Anytime I’m in Hawaii it is really nice (and) a little more comfortable and, then, there’s the food,” said Morikawa, who was born and raised in California but whose paternal grandparents are from Maui.

“All the family is on Oahu now, all the aunts, uncles and cousins,” Morikawa said. “Having family out here makes it a little bigger gallery.”

For all of his, maybe, dozen trips here, including family outings, junior golf and collegiate events, however, Morikawa had never so much as set eyes on the Waialae Country Club layout until Tuesday’s practice round, much less raised a club there. Though you would not have known it from watching him deal with the competition and the challenging conditions.

Even those who have played it before had trouble recognizing the place in its wind-tunnel-like form Thursday, where signs were toppled, hats blown down fairways and hospitality tents closed.

That’s where the experience of playing in last week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua paid off. “I mean, it was windy, but we saw (that) last week. Its not like I haven’t seen the wind this past week and a half,” Morikawa said. “I think playing last week just really helped me get prepared. I mean, I’m ready. I know what shots to hit in the 30-mph and 40-mph gusts that are coming left to right or, the rain right to left.”

In this, Morikawa’s composure and skill has belied his age and experience. But, then, he has been a quick study in his short time on the PGA Tour. He won in his eighth start at the Barracuda Classic in Reno, Nev., and was a leading contender for Rookie of the Year.

He is also gaining a following for his easy manner and off-the-course deportment. Last week at Kapalua a special VIP sponsor’s event lost its featured speaker to an 11th-hour cancellation. Desperate to find somebody, anybody, to fill in, Morikawa was spotted and asked to help out.

“He was in his board shorts and a T-shirt, having just finished his round, but he came and did it on spur-of-the-moment notice,” said the Golf Channel’s Mark Rolfing. “Did a great job, too. I can’t imagine being that young and putting on the performance he did. He impressed a lot of people.”

Rolfing said, “He’s a real up-and-comer and, now, I’m a Collin Morikawa fan for life. And I don’t think I’m the only one, either.”

In that Rolfing might have had plenty of company if the Morikawa Restaurant were still operating.

