comscore Ferd Lewis: Morikawa’s low round began long ago on Maui | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ferd's Words | Sports

Ferd Lewis: Morikawa’s low round began long ago on Maui

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

In earlier times, they might have raised their glasses in celebration at the once-upon-a-time Morikawa Restaurant in Lahaina on Thursday. Read more

Previous Story
Collin Morikawa takes early lead in Hawaii’s 2020 Sony Open
Next Story
Television and radio - Jan. 10, 2020

Scroll Up