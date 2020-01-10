comscore Rainbow Warriors sweep Emmanuel for 20th straight home win | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Rainbow Warriors sweep Emmanuel for 20th straight home win

  • By Cindy Luis cluis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:32 a.m.

The fireworks were 10 nights ago when 2020 was ushered in. On Thursday night, No. 1 Hawaii put on its own 20-20 show. Read more

Previous Story
Collin Morikawa takes early lead in Hawaii’s 2020 Sony Open
Next Story
Television and radio - Jan. 10, 2020

Scroll Up