Rainbow Warriors sweep Emmanuel for 20th straight home win

The fireworks were 10 nights ago when 2020 was ushered in. On Thursday night, No. 1 Hawaii put on its own 20-20 show.

The Rainbow Warriors used 20 players in winning their 20th consecutive match at home, sweeping Emmanuel 25-13, 25-15, 25-15 in the second match of the Raising Cane’s Classic volleyball tournament. A Stan Sheriff Center crowd of 2,168 saw senior Colton Cowell and freshman Chaz Galloway put up identical numbers — six kills with no errors on seven swings in just one set — over the 87 minutes. It was the shortest match of the young season for Hawaii (3-0) which has yet to drop a set.

The Warriors will take on Harvard in today’s 7 p.m. match. The Crimson (1-0) opened the season with a 25-18, 25-23, 25-23 sweep of Grand Canyon in Thursday’s first match.

GCU (0-1) and Emmanuel (0-1) meet at 4 p.m. today.

Hawaii’s practice gym moved to the arena with what the Warriors call the A side and the A-plus side.

“It’s our practice term,” said sophomore middle Max Rosenfeld, who was in on seven of the Warriors’ 10.5 blocks. “It’s one of the cool things about this team. There’s no drop-off. Everyone is working hard and cheering for whoever is out there.”

Some of the loudest cheers were for Galloway, who had all four of his wisdom teeth pulled over Christmas break and didn’t return to the team until Saturday. It was hard to miss his debut, his 451⁄2-inch vertical competing with his Under Amour Sour Patch lime green shoes.

“It means a lot to me to get out there,” said Galloway, who played only in Set 3. “Words can’t describe it, how incredible it was to play in front of all these people. Everyone supported everyone and we came out with a victory.”

Hawaii coach Charlie Wade said he hesitated subbing out his entire starting lineup after Set 1. He consulted with assistant Josh Walker, asking if it was being disrespectful.

“We agreed it was a three-day tournament and we needed to get guys in,” Wade said. “Plus we have guys who have worked so hard for years and deserve to play.

“(Senior hitter) James Anastassiades has been with us for five years, Jackson (junior setter Van Eekeran) is in his fourth year. These are guys who have fully bought in. They don’t expect to play, but they appreciate it when they do.

They’re good players and it was good to see them play at a high level.”

There was little drama in Set 1 with the Warriors hitting .700 with one hitting error. The lone miscue came when senior opposite Rado Parapunov hit wide, pulling the Lions to 22-12.

Parapunov finished with three kills and only played in Set 1. His 800th career kill gave the Warriors a 13-6 lead. Junior libero Gage Worsley had two digs before giving way to freshman Shea Suzumoto in the final two sets; it was the first time Worsley wasn’t on the court since 2018 after playing in all 102 sets last season.

Emmanuel senior hitter Don Thompson, a King Kekaulike graduate, finished with a match-high nine kills. The Lions were out-aced 9-1 and outblocked 10.5-0.

“Not a lot of people get to play against the No. 1 team in their sport in the nation, so it’s definitely a good opportunity for us,” said Thompson, a teammate of Cowell’s on two high school league championship teams. “Playing a team of that caliber, you just need to take it all in. Playing against guys who are swinging that high and doing everything right, there’s a lot to learn from it. It kind of brings your volleyball up.

“I grew up watching it and seeing the big teams play here. It’s an honor. I’m super blessed for this opportunity, super thankful, glad to have my family here. Being in Hawaii, I can’t ask for anything more. This is my dream.”

Emmanuel, with 11 on its roster, stayed with its starting seven in Set 2. After less than 60 minutes, the Warriors had a 2-0 lead and had used 17 players.

At 22-15 in Set 3, Hawaii put its 20th player in. Garrett Geiger, a junior hitter, made his debut and finished with one kill.

The only Warrior who didn’t play was freshman Kahea Kamalani, who was not in the arena due to illness.

Harvard 3, Grand Canyon 0

Sophomore hitter Campbell Schoenfeld put down 14 kills and the Crimson needed just 84 minutes to sweep the Antelopes in the first meeting between the two programs.

Sophomore hitter Eric Li added 11 kills and was in on three of Harvard’s four blocks. Senior libero Chase Howard finished with a match-high 11 digs.

Redshirt freshman Camden Gianni had 13 kills and two aces in his debut. He missed last season after suffering cardiac arrest the first day of practice.

Junior hitter David Kisiel added 10 kills and junior libero Avery Enriques (Kamehameha-Hawaii) had eight digs.