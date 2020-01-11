Man, 25, charged in Kapolei robbery
- By Star-Advertiser staff
-
Today
- Updated 9:43 p.m.
Prosecutors have charged a 25-year-old man with first-degree robbery of a Kapolei business.
Police arrested Aonoauaalofagiaoiaeieov Vagatai on suspicion of first-degree robbery.
He entered the business at 7:48 a.m. Thursday and took property, police said.
When an employee confronted him, he threatened the male employee with a knife, police said.
He then fled on foot and was later found at 5:15 p.m. Friday and arrested.
Vagatai’s bail is set for $20,000.
